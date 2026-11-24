Insurer Objects To Firm's 'Collusive' $150M Malpractice Deal
By Julie Manganis ( November 24, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- An insurance company is asking a Massachusetts federal judge to hold off on approving a $150 million settlement between a Colorado tech company and a Massachusetts intellectual property law firm accused of malpractice, alleging that the deal is intended to pressure the insurer in connection with a separate coverage dispute....
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