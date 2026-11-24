Wash. Seeks To Void New HHS Limits On Noncitizen Medicaid
By Ben Adlin ( November 24, 2026, 10:42 PM EST) -- Washington state sought a summary judgment win Monday in a challenge to the Trump administration's efforts to halt federal Medicaid funding for certain noncitizens receiving supplemental security income, arguing that recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance "unlawfully strips away" benefits from otherwise eligible individuals and families....
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