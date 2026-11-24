By Crystal Owens ( November 24, 2026, 7:02 PM EST) -- The state of Florida is seeking to intervene in the Seminole Tribe's challenge to DraftKings Inc. as a plaintiff, arguing that there is no difference between the types of bets the gaming company offers in the Sunshine State and those in states where it is licensed to operate sportsbook applications....
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