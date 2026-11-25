Outdoors Co. 'Fabricates Urgency' In Ad Emails, Suit Says
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 25, 2026, 8:50 PM EST) -- A Washington resident has accused an online outdoor equipment and hunting gear retailer of flooding customers' inboxes with marketing emails that had false or misleading subject lines....
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