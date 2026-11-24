JMPL Asked To Consolidate Compass, MLS Antitrust Suits
By Nate Beck ( November 24, 2026, 7:05 PM EST) -- A group of 16 multiple listing services has asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate a series of federal court lawsuits with broker Compass over rules maintained by the platforms to prevent the company from listing properties exclusively....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.