By Aaron Keller ( November 24, 2026, 8:59 PM EST) -- The CEO of Josh Cellars' parent company testified Tuesday that he sent an accountant to verbally relay a plan that allegedly zeroed out an ex-company president's trademark distribution rights, then omitted the accountant's name from a legal document listing people with direct knowledge of the dispute....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.