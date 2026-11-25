By Isaac Monterose ( November 25, 2026, 6:18 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge permanently dismissed a real estate investor's $45 million Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act and fraud suit against another investor and other parties, ruling that the plaintiff and his entities failed to substantiate their RICO claims....
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