Ill. Business Owner Pleads Guilty To $2.8M PPP Fraud
By Celeste Bott ( November 24, 2026, 6:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois businesswoman pled guilty to wire fraud in Illinois federal court Tuesday for a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $2.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by falsifying information about her employees and payroll expenses....
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