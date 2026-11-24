By Dorothy Atkins ( November 24, 2026, 11:42 PM EST) -- A Delaware chancellor on Tuesday tossed a derivative shareholder suit challenging KKR & Co.'s 2021 restructuring under which KKR's founders and others gave up control and tax benefits for $524 million, finding the board's approval doesn't "rise to the level of bad faith," so the suit fails to plead demand futility. ...
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