NY High Court Backs State's Anti-Voucher Discrimination Law
By Isaac Monterose ( November 24, 2026, 9:38 PM EST) -- New York's highest court sided with the state government in its dispute with a group of Tompkins County landlords who challenged the constitutionality of the state's Human Rights Law by alleging that it bars landlords from discriminating against Section 8 voucher-holders while federal law requires landlords that participate in Section 8 to let public housing agencies conduct warrantless, unconstitutional property inspections....
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