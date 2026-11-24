By Katryna Perera ( November 24, 2026, 9:50 PM EST) -- Fintech firm Afterpay has agreed to pay a $2.68 million penalty to resolve claims from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation that the buy now, pay later lender failed to conduct ability-to-repay underwriting while making loans to new consumers....
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