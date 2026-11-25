By Alex Wittenberg ( November 25, 2026, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has rejected an effort by the officeholders of Apple Tree Life Sciences Inc.'s main fund to disqualify Quinn Emanuel from representing several of the biotechnology investment company's portfolio companies, ruling that disqualification would be "more disruptive than helpful."...
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