By Caroline Simson ( November 25, 2026, 9:32 PM EST) -- A pair of Swedish food industry investors who've sought for years to enforce a 13-year-old, $356 million arbitral award against Romania pressed a D.C. federal court on Tuesday to issue an order that would bring the total sanctions awarded against the country to more than $26 million....
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