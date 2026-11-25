Drilling Co. Seeks Venezuela Atty Info In Expropriation Suit
By Corey Rothauser ( November 25, 2026, 12:47 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma-based petroleum contract drilling company has asked a D.C. federal judge to determine whether Venezuela's state-owned oil company is still represented by its longtime law firm in a 15-year-old lawsuit over drilling rigs seized at gunpoint, saying uncertainty over who speaks for the company has kept the case from moving forward....
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