By Rae Ann Varona ( November 24, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday denied the Trump administration's bid to free it from a claim by a group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors that the federal government unlawfully released their private identifying information, saying it was plausible the government disclosed the information willfully or intentionally....
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