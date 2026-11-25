Bank Loses Decertification Bid In Jail Debit Card Suit
By Katryna Perera ( November 25, 2026, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Washington magistrate judge has denied a renewed motion by the Central Bank of Kansas City to decertify a class of formerly incarcerated people who allege they received prepaid debit cards with excessive fees upon their release from jails and prisons....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.