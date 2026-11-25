By Theresa Schliep ( November 25, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- DraftKings has hit back against a Massachusetts federal court suit by Interactive Games LLC, accusing it of infringing mobile wagering system patents, some of which list U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as an inventor, claiming that Lutnick and other inventors withheld relevant information during patent prosecution. ...
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