Cardiac Imaging Co. Fights Quinn Emanuel DQ In Patent Case
By Tracey Read ( November 25, 2026, 1:59 PM EST) -- Cleerly Inc. has asked a Texas federal court to reject a motion by rival artificial intelligence-powered cardiac imaging company Heartflow to disqualify Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from representing it in a patent case....
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