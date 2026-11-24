3rd Circ. Probes $4M Pot Contract Judgment's Enforceability
By Sam Reisman ( November 24, 2026, 9:56 PM EST) -- A recent Sixth Circuit precedential holding that contracts in the federally illegal marijuana industry are unenforceable is potentially beginning to have effects on cannabis matters in other federal circuit courts....
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