Huang's Return To Nvidia Brings New Risks And Liabilities
By Sarah Jarvis ( November 24, 2026, 10:51 PM EST) -- The reinstatement of Nvidia Corp. founder and CEO Jensen Huang may compound the problems its directors are facing amid the fallout from his reported extramarital affairs and possible export leakage of the artificial intelligence chip giant's advanced microprocessors, with experts telling Law360 Huang's return comes with a host of new potential liabilities for the board....
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