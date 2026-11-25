By Crystal Owens ( November 25, 2026, 12:32 PM EST) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to stop action on proposed resource and wastewater permits for Enbridge Energy LP's 4-mile stretch of Line 5 tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac until questions raised by the state's Supreme Court can be resolved....
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