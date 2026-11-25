By Dorothy Atkins ( November 25, 2026, 7:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge approved Transamerica Life Insurance Co.'s $110 million deal to resolve policyholders' claims over unpaid scheduled cash value increases, but slashed class counsel's requested $47.5 million fee award to $27.5 million after noting the fee request reflects a "high" lodestar multiplier of 7.46....
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