Alaska Judge Restores 1M-Acre Caribou Habitat Protections
By Crystal Owens ( November 25, 2026, 6:30 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge has restored a roughly 1 million-acre right-of-way issued to a tribal group for a caribou habitat that had been canceled by the Trump administration, saying the Interior Department misinterpreted the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act by concluding that conservation "is secondary and subordinate" to oil and gas leasing....
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