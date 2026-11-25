By Ryan Boysen ( November 25, 2026, 4:43 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer said she's permitted to sue the U.S. Department of Justice after she was fired for refusing to recommend that Mel Gibson get his gun rights back, blasting the DOJ's counterarguments in its recent bid to toss the case....
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