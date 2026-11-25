By Jack McLoone ( November 25, 2026, 2:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. is considering adjusting its tariff on Brazilian sugar and adding a tariff on Brazilian aircraft, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Wednesday, saying the changes would increase U.S. leverage in its push to end problematic Brazilian policies....
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