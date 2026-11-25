NY Wins $1.37B Judgment Against NovaTech Crypto Scheme
By Aislinn Keely ( November 25, 2026, 8:03 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office won a $1.37 billion default judgment against the operators of a billion-dollar crypto pyramid scheme that defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors and targeted the Haitian community....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.