By Matthew Perlman ( November 25, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- European enforcers have fined Firmenich International SA, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. a total of €471.9 million ($516.5 million) for sharing pricing and other sensitive information, while U.K. enforcers issued £85 million ($111 million) in fines to the global fragrance-makers....
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