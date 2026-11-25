By Clara Geoghegan ( November 25, 2026, 3:43 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge gave interim approval on Wednesday to the bankruptcy loan and reorganization plan disclosure statement of America's Car-Mart Inc. as the buy-here, pay-here car dealership group hopes to quickly exit its prepackaged Chapter 11....
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