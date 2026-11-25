By Ganesh Setty ( November 25, 2026, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship urged a Nevada federal court to reject a bid by martial arts fighters to replace a named plaintiff in their proposed class action accusing it of suppressing fighters' compensation through anticompetitive conduct, arguing that their claim of burdensome discovery requests is mere pretext....
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