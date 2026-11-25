Turkey Buyers Get Final OK For $90M In Price-Fixing Deals
By Lauraann Wood ( November 25, 2026, 7:54 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has given his final sign-off to roughly $90 million in settlements direct turkey purchasers struck with six producers and benchmarking service Agri Stats to complete their part in consolidated litigation over an allegedly illegal price-fixing scheme....
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