By Grace Elletson ( November 25, 2026, 1:30 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a Black ex-Walmart manager's suit claiming he was forced to quit when his boss began scrutinizing him after he complained of race bias, ruling the conduct he took issue with amounted to workplace friction, not discrimination....
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