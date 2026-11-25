By Jarek Rutz ( November 25, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday certified a class of 286 former Zoox Inc. common stockholders challenging Amazon.com Inc.'s $1.3 billion acquisition of the self-driving vehicle company, rejecting its arguments that legal releases signed by most of the investors should prevent the litigation from proceeding as a class action....
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