By Rachel Konieczny ( November 25, 2026, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge denied Denver International Airport's general counsel's bid to block the city from firing or disciplining him, finding the attorney failed to show that he is likely to succeed on his First Amendment retaliation claims against Denver and its officials....
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