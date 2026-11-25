By Jessica Corso ( November 25, 2026, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has agreed to hear ExxonMobil's appeal of an order granting class certification to investors who argue that the company overvalued its oil and gas production properties located in the Permian Basin, with the company arguing that a lower court misapplied a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling....
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