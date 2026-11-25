Mich. Panel Upends Conviction, Says Warrant Was Too Broad
By Parker Quinlan ( November 25, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court vacated a man's conviction after finding that a search warrant used to uncover an "extensive" collection of child sexual abuse material was too broad and did not contain information required by the state Supreme Court....
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