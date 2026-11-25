By Ganesh Setty ( November 25, 2026, 7:59 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court on Wednesday declined to toss a lawsuit challenging the federal government's issuance of now-rescinded permits exempting recreational red snapper fishing in certain states from regulations on harvest limits and season timing, invoking the "capable-of-repetition-but-evading-review" exception to mootness....
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