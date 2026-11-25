Trading Firm Says Ex-Worker Stole Prediction Market Strategy
By Katryna Perera ( November 25, 2026, 6:45 PM EST) -- Trading firm DRW Holdings alleges in a new suit that a now-former employee stole "key aspects" of the firm's proprietary algorithm and prediction market trading strategy and used them to profit against the firm while he was still employed there....
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