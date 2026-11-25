Waffle House Insists Tobacco Fee Suit Shouldn't Go Forward
By David Aaro ( November 25, 2026, 5:28 PM EST) -- Waffle House Inc. urged a Georgia federal court Wednesday to force arbitration on two claims and stay the rest of an employee's proposed class action alleging the restaurant chain unlawfully charged workers who used tobacco more for health coverage, calling the employee's argument that part of her suit was arbitration-exempt "inaccurate."...
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