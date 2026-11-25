Insurer Says It Can Contest Claims In Albany Diocese Ch. 11
By Jennifer Mandato ( November 25, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- Two insurers for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany told a New York bankruptcy judge they have standing to object to two dozen underlying sexual abuse claims following a federal court's determination that the Hartford units have "the only economic interest in objecting to claims" the diocese seeks coverage for....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.