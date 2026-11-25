By Al Barbarino ( November 25, 2026, 1:35 PM EST) -- The strong recovery in U.S. dealmaking over the past three years is expected to lose momentum in 2027, although merger and acquisition activity is projected to remain well above historical levels, according to a recent forecast from EY-Parthenon....
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