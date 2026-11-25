By Ivan Moreno ( November 25, 2026, 7:44 PM EST) -- Princess Diana wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel wants a Nevada federal judge to order five replicas of her designs pulled from a Las Vegas royal exhibition, including the paper recreation of the 1981 wedding gown at the center of her copyright suit....
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