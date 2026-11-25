Mich. TV Station Secures Quick Win In Lease Suit
By Susan Smiley ( November 25, 2026, 3:43 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has granted summary judgment to television station WLAJ-TV in a breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by a commercial landlord against the station and its parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group, ruling that a television transmitter tower and 300-kilowatt generator erected on the site by the tenant were not governed by the lease agreement....
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