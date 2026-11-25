By Emily Field ( November 25, 2026, 8:26 PM EST) -- The Minnesota federal judge overseeing litigation over 3M's post-surgery patient warming device told the plaintiffs' attorneys to screen cases, finding that there have been threshold issues with missing plaintiffs and evidence that have stymied the litigation's pace....
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