By Zak Kostro ( November 25, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- A father and son pled guilty in New York federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. of more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 fraudulent tax returns claiming COVID-19-related employment tax credits, the U.S. Department of Justice said....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.