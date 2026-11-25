By Sarah Jarvis ( November 25, 2026, 10:18 PM EST) -- A whistleblower sufficiently pled that a Philips unit violated the False Claims Act by selling CPAP machines from China to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, a Pennsylvania federal judge has found, rejecting most of the company's motion to dismiss but tossing one claim under the FCA's "reverse false claim" provision....
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