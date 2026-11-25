BrainStorm Inks $13M Deal In Investors' ALS Product Trial Suit
By Gina Kim ( November 25, 2026, 8:00 PM EST) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to preliminarily greenlight a $13 million settlement resolving allegations the biopharmaceutical company misrepresented feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to clinical trials of an ALS product candidate that failed to win approval....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.