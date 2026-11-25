By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 25, 2026, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a carpenter's dispute alleging that he and other workers were wrongly dropped from their health coverage and other benefits after the contractual relationship between a union and their employer ended, holding the lower court erred in dismissing the case for lack of jurisdiction....
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