By Tim Ryan ( November 25, 2026, 6:59 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to declare the legality of a lockout that it expects to begin at the start of next month, seeking to undercut the Players Association's anticipated attempt to trigger antitrust liability by disclaiming interest in representing the league's players....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.