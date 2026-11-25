Kyocera 401(k) Fund Suit Dropped By Ex-Employee In NJ
By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 25, 2026, 3:31 PM EST) -- A Kyocera ex-worker told a New Jersey federal court on Wednesday that he was dropping his proposed class action alleging employees lost millions of dollars in retirement savings because the company kept a fund that consistently underperformed in its 401(k) plan....
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