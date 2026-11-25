Oil Titans Lose Quick Appeal Bid In Wash. Tribal Climate Case
By Ben Adlin ( November 25, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Washington Court of Appeals commissioner on Tuesday denied a quick review effort from energy giants seeking to challenge a state trial court's refusal to throw out litigation from two Native American tribes accusing the companies of engaging in a decades-long campaign to downplay fossil fuels' climate dangers....
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